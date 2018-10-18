NDC Councillor among 9 homeless following Berbice fire

Nine persons are now homeless after a fire destroyed a two bedroom house on the West Coast of Berbice on Wednesday afternoon.

The house situated at Number 40 Village was completely reduced to rubble leaving a Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Councillor and eight of the family members homeless.

Sandra Grant is an APNU Councillor of the Seafield/Tempie NDC and owner of the house.

Reports are that a stove was left on and may have led to the blaze.

One unit from the Onverwagt fire Service responded but by the time it did the two story building was already gutted.

Officer in Charge of Operations, Guyana Fire Service, Berbice, Clive McDonald said the department is investigating.

He urged that persons be extremely cautious during the current dry weather period since several sources from where they would normally tap water have dried up.

McDonald said the department is under a lot of pressure to quell the numerous grass related fires which are being reported in Berbice each day.

He is also advising that persons desist from burring their solid waste.

“If you must burn your garbage then do so under supervision,” he said.