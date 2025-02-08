Nations School of Technology graduates City and Guilds welders

Some 27 welders have graduated from a City and Guilds Level 1 MMA Welding Course at the Nations School of Technology in Georgetown.

This is the programme that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had granted 3,000 scholarships for during his presentation at the Nations School of Technology’s Launch Event held on May 18, 2024.

The programme is funded through the GOAL (Guyana Online Academy of Learning) initiative which has already graduated over 25,000 people throughout the country.

The course commenced on October 28, 2024, and the first 27 welders of the 173 who have signed up for this programme thus far, have completed the course. They graduated on February 7, 2025.

For over 140 years, the United Kingdom-based City and Guilds has worked with people, organisations and economies to help them identify and develop the skills they need to thrive.

City and Guilds understands the life-changing link between skills development, social mobility, prosperity and success. Nations School of Technology partnered with City and Guilds to deliver work-based learning programmes that build competency, to better support prospects for people, organisations and wider society.

Nations School of Technology has expressed its appreciation for the partnership with Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer of TGY Industrial for their support in this initiative.

Liam O’Toole, Director of Nations School of Technology stated, “We are thrilled to be here at the graduation of 27 Guyanese welders through the partnership with GOAL and the Government of Guyana. As an educational institution, we want to see more of our graduates progressing through their careers in the mining, agriculture, construction and oil and gas sectors and know that the International Accreditation provided by a City and Guilds certificate will greatly help our students improve their employability and quality of life for themselves and their families. We look forward to the end of 2025 when we will have celebrated the graduations of over 1,000 welders in levels 1,2 and 3 of the City and Guilds welding programme.”

Nations School of Technology continues to offer courses through City and Guilds in Carpentry, Masonry, Electrical Installation, Plumbing, AC and Refrigeration and Engineering. The Level 2 Engineering programme will commence in the first quarter of 2025 and will include classes on hydraulics and electrical installation and testing. Of particular interest is the commencement of the Cell Phone Repair course commencing at the end of February 2025.

Interested people should contact nations via [email protected] for more information on how to benefit from the GOAL scholarship as well as the Engineering and other courses on offer.

--- ---