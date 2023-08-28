Nations School of Technology addressing local labour shortage through skills training programme

The Nations School of Technology recently issued 23 certificates from City and Guilds to skilled tradesmen and women in the skills proficiency awards in basic carpentry, masonry, painting and plumbing.

In a statement on this development, Nations’ Chief Operating Officer and Director of the School of Technology, Liam O’Toole, explained, “Nations has become a registered centre for City and Guilds to offer courses that will help Guyanese attain international certification in the construction trades. We provide certification to those who have the skill set already through the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) by participating in a one-to-two-day assessment of those skills while also offering courses where the skills are taught to individuals who have no experience.”

It was outlined that Nations School of Technology has partnered with Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Inc (GOGSSI) to implement the City and Guilds welding, fabrication and pipework courses.

These courses also include the RPL assessment, whereby welders who have existing skillsets and hands-on experience can receive City and Guilds certification in a two-day assessment and those without the skills can complete a multi-week training course to gain the knowledge.

Mr. O’Toole stated “We are excited to have partnered with GOGSSI as together we bring the perfect combination of practical and theoretical knowledge. GOGSSI amongst many others has a need for certified welders and we are thrilled to be partnering with a fellow local Guyanese firm to help support the need for skilled Guyanese to enter the labour force.”

It was noted that graduates who received the awards in welding, fabrication and pipework will have the skillset for employment within the oil and gas, construction and mining sectors in Guyana.

