National Stadium ready to host WI, U-19 tours

The newly-elected Executive Committee of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) made a request of Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jnr, to meet him and have him give them a guided tour of the Providence National Stadium.

In response, Minister Ramson acceded to their request and, in the meeting, updated them on works ongoing at the National Stadium at Providence, and in particular the playing area.

The Minister told them he is well aware of the upcoming international tours to the region, and the Government of Guyana, when necessary, would be bidding for matches to be played at the Stadium, including the West Indies vs Pakistan T20 tournament and the ICC Under-19 World Cup Championship, to be played in the West Indies in August 2021 and January 2022 respectively.

The GCB members were all impressed with the facilities at the Stadium, and noted that the ground and pitch were in excellent condition and up to international standards.

Minister Ramson took the opportunity to again congratulate the Executive Members of the GCB on their recent appointments, and urged them to build a strong cricket structure and establish partnerships with all cricket stakeholders in this new dispensation.

He reminded that cricket is Guyana’s national sport, and advised that in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities, they raise the bar in cricket administration.

He assured that the Government of Guyana would be willing to partner with the GCB to ensure that Guyana is firmly placed as a cricket tourism destination, and he noted that the GCB is the only sporting body in Guyana that is governed by an Act of Parliament. He disclosed that that makes it incumbent on the Executive Committee to leave an exemplary legacy of accountability, good governance, and public confidence.

The Minister took the opportunity to reiterate his profound sadness at the passing of GCB Treasurer Pretipaul Jaigobin, and suggested that the GCB should consider having a cricket competition played in Jaigobin’s honour.

GCB President Bissoondyal Singh responded by thanking Minister Ramson for accommodating the GCB visit, before praising the Minister for the pivotal role he played in resolving the cricket impasse. He added that the GCB looks forward to working with the Minister and the Government of Guyana to realise the aims and objectives of the Board.