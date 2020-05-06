National Recount: Media relegated outside recount venue under tent, without furniture

The National recount is arguably the most important event happening in Guyana at the moment. As voters, the public have a vested interest in its outcome. However, day one of the recount has seen the media being hosted under conditions that are unsatisfactory.

As of 9:00 hrs today (Wednesday), the media were being accommodated under a single tent placed on the lawns outside the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), where the recount is being held. No chairs have been provided for the media.

Considering the fact that political party supporters have been known to interfere in the work of the media covering election related activities, concerns have understandably been raised.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, has since assured that she is working with the commission on securing better accommodation. One option is the Aquatic Centre.

However, its distance from where the actual recount is being conducted has been cited as something that would make the media’s job more difficult.

Another option that Ward has said can be available are the lawns inside the convention centre compound. However, she has indicated that these things must be approved.