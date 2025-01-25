National Public Health Reference Laboratory accredited as a National Influenza Centre

The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) has officially received accreditation from the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) as a National Influenza Centre (NIC) and has become a member of the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS).

This prestigious accreditation marks a significant milestone in strengthening the country’s capacity to monitor, detect, and respond to influenza and other viral threats.

As part of GISRS, the NPHRL will play an integral role in the global surveillance network

that monitors the evolution of influenza viruses worldwide.

This ensures that public health responses are timely, evidence-based, and effective in

mitigating the risks posed by these viruses.

The WHO GISRS continuously tracks influenza activity around the world, conducts risk

assessments, and provides recommendations for appropriate public health responses. By joining this network, the NPHRL will contribute to a global effort aimed at improving preparedness, enhancing disease surveillance, and informing the development of vaccines and antiviral treatments.

This accreditation underscores the expertise and commitment of the NPHRL laboratory

in safeguarding public health. Inclusion in GISRS will enable collaboration with international health authorities, ensuring that Guyana is better equipped to respond to emerging viral threats and contribute to global health security.

As part of its responsibilities, the NPHRL will support regional and international efforts

to monitor influenza strains, share critical data, and ensure the country remains aligned with the best practices in viral surveillance and outbreak management.

The Ministry of Health reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the health and safety of

the population through robust surveillance systems, advanced laboratory testing, and

continued collaboration with global health organisations.

