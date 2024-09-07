National Funeral for Sir Shridath Ramphal on Sept. 14

See below for a statement from the Office of the President:

Official Announcement of the National Funeral of Honour of the late

Sir Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, OE, OCC, GCMG, AM

His Excellency, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has announced that a National Funeral of Honour, will be held on Saturday, 14th September 2024, in tribute to the life and legacy of Sir Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, OE, OCC, GCMG, AM.

Sir Shridath, a distinguished son of Guyana, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, and a towering figure in global diplomacy, will be honoured for his lifelong service to the nation, the Caribbean, the Commonwealth, and the world.

The funeral will take place at the Promenade Gardens, Georgetown, commencing at 15:00 hours, to be followed by interment at The Place of the Seven Ponds in the Botanical Gardens.

This solemn occasion will be observed with the full ceremonial tributes befitting Sir Shridath’s monumental contributions to Guyana, including the preservation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to the global community.

All Guyanese are invited to join in paying their final respects to a man whose extraordinary vision and tireless dedication have left an indelible mark on our country and the world.

