National athlete critical, others injured after truck crashes into car along Mandela Avenue

National volleyball player, 22-year-old Kristoff Shepherd is in a critical condition while another national athlete, 24-year-old table tennis player Chelsea Edghill was injured following an accident between a truck and a motorcar last evening along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Also injured in the accident is 23-year-old Nickasie Lewis of Freeman Street, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Lewis and Chelsea were in motorcar PPP 6198 driven by Shepherd when at around 21:00h they collided with motor lorry GWW 3741 which was driven by a 31-year-old man.

The truck driver alleged that he was proceeding north along the western carriage way of Nelson Mandela Avenue while the car was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Homestretch Avenue.

On the approach of the intersection, the motorcar was negotiating a right turn onto the eastern carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue to proceed south, and in the process, ended up into the path of the lorry.

As a result, the front right-side portion of the motor lorry collided with the right-side portion of the motorcar.

Due to the collision, both vehicles were damaged.

Shepherd, Edghill and Lewis were removed from the wreckage in a conscious state by the Emergency Medical Technicians, placed into an ambulance and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Edghill and Lewis were treated for abrasions about their bodies and later sent away.

Shepherd, however, was treated for head injuries and admitted a patient in the Accident and Emergency Unit in a serious condition.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry and no trace of alcohol was found in his system. Nevertheless, a notice of intended prosecution has been served. The motor lorry driver remains in custody assisting with the investigations.