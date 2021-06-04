National Assembly slated to reconvene on June 10

Due to challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Assembly has not had a sitting since March 2021.

However, the Parliament Office today issued an Order Paper for an upcoming sitting slated for Thursday, June 10, 2021. The session will be conducted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

A number of matters are listed on the Order Paper to be dealt with at the upcoming sitting.

These include questions submitted by Opposition Members for responses on issues such as contracted employees in the Ministry of Housing and Water; Covid-19 relief disbursement; allocations of house lots; infrastructural works; the Haags Bosch landfill; the Corporate Communications Unit at the Guyana Police Force; among others.

The Parliament Office had earlier issued a statement announcing that members of the media will be required to produce proof of their COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID test result before gaining access to the National Assembly sittings.