Nation being held at ransom by a few who want power for their own self-interest – MYO

Following is a statement from the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO):

The Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) like the rest of Guyana acknowledges that the nation has been held at ransom by a few persons who want power for their own personal gain and selfish interest under the guise of exposing electoral fraud.

A National Recount of votes cast on March 2 was done under the watchful eyes of the Caricom observers. The conclusion of that recount identified the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as the winner of the elections with 233,336 valid votes and the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) coalition with 217,920 valid votes. Enough is enough, three months and counting, Guyana sails like a rudderless ship in unchartered waters. The latest saga involves a feeble attempt to prevent the CEO of GECOM from handing over the report based on the recently concluded recount.

The theft of an election while invoking the dead and the migrated is the greatest crime that can be perpetrated against our nation.

We are at the end of this road paved with thorns and every conceivable obstacle.

Therefore, the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana calls for a practical demonstration of honesty, decency and leadership of integrity to stop the gerrymandering and immediately pave the way for the swearing-in of HE Dr Irfaan Ali.

The nation awaits.