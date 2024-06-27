NAREI to address caterpillar infestation affecting Berbice farmers

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will dispatch a team to Berbice to address a caterpillar infestation affecting some farmers there.

This commitment was made by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha during a recent engagement with residents at Korthberaadt, East Bank Berbice.

Farmers complained of an infestation of caterpillar, killing their crops.

Mustapha has since assured farmers that the situation will be addressed.

“I just called NAREI and they told me that they heard about the caterpillar infestation but nobody requested them. I told them to go and visit people’s farms. I just instructed the CEO to make the chemical available so that we can treat the caterpillar infestation…”

