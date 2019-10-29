NAREI aims to attract youths to agriculture sector through technology

Attracting young persons to join the agriculture sector through the implementation of technologies that support green practices is the main thrust of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) 4th Annual Agriculture Research Conference.

“Embracing technology is necessary to nurture the next generation of farmers. We are always told that we an aging farming population,” NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Oudho Homenauth said during the opening session of the two-day activity which is being held at the Guyana School of Agriculture Plant and Science Building, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

“We need to make agriculture more tech-savvy. Robotics, sensors and the internet can make the agriculture sector more interesting and exciting for young people. This new generation can help transform farming into a high-tech profession that requires skill sets like engineering, computing and data analytics.

“Each generation has different needs and interests and it is imperative that we continue to excite them so that more young people can get into the sector.”

Already, the agriculture sector is utilising technologies such as artificial insemination, embryo transfer, tissue culture and hydroponics to increase productivity. Crucial to the implementation of these technologies are the beneficiaries- our farmers- who incorporate these technologies to increase profits, thereby improving their livelihoods.

Dr Homenauth stressed that the underlying theme for the Research Conference is sustainable development. It coincides with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by United Nations Member States in 2015. The Sustainable Development Goals related to agriculture are Goal 2: Zero Hunger and Goal 3: Climate Action.

The theme for this year’s Research Conference: “Paving the way for Sustainable Development through innovative and adaptive Research,” indicates that Guyana’s agriculture sector is ready to achieve these two goals critical for a sustainable environment for humanity.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Affairs Valerie Adams-Yearwood, during her presentation, dissected the theme to emphasise its relevance to Guyana’s journey to a green economy.

She posited that “Paving the way” tells that NAREI is setting the pathway for others to follow; “Sustainable Development” indicates that research conducted involves a systematic process of data collection and analysis; and “Innovative and Adaptive Research” shows the transfer of opportunities of new business strategies and solutions to deliver better products and services to farmers.

Expressing similar sentiments was Chairperson of NAREI’s Board of Directors, Delma Nedd, who pointed out the Research Conference’s relevance to Guyana’s Green State Development Strategy.

“The identification of new technologies through innovative and adaptive research will contribute significantly to agricultural productivity and this, in turn, will benefit farmers both economically and environmentally. Even as our GSDS refers to transformation in the agriculture sector, changes in agricultural methodologies and practices must be driven by research and data collection, and this we can agree is the mandate of NAREI,” Nedd stated.

The tone for the two-day conference was set by David Fredericks, NAREI’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Research) who offered historical and current day scenarios of research in agriculture.

“The phenomenon of climate change has emerged as a clear present and future danger to crop production and sustainable development, as once again our food supply is under siege. Planting continues unabated, but the uncertainty of harvest has become more pronounced owing to uncertain weather patterns. As with previous challenges, mankind is sufficiently perceptive, and recognised the problem of environmental pollution, Green House Gas emissions, and our contribution to its acceleration. Man’s response of Climate Smart Practices in all sectors, and for us- Climate Smart Agriculture,” Fredericks said.