Nappi Primary School library commissioned

A milestone in the journey to enhance literacy and foster a culture of reading in hinterland communities was marked with the commissioning of a new library at Nappi Primary School. Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, inaugurated the facility during her visit to the village on November 23.

The new library is a vital addition to the educational resources available to the students and teachers of Nappi Primary. It boasts an extensive collection of books tailored to various age groups and interests, creating an inclusive space that promotes learning and creativity. The facility is equipped with reading nooks, group study areas, and storytelling corners, providing an ideal environment for students to explore the joy of reading.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister Manickchand engaged with students, encouraging them to embrace the opportunities the library offers. She shared her own passion for books and emphasized the transformative power of reading in broadening horizons, expanding knowledge, and unlocking potential.

The students warmly welcomed the new facility, eagerly exploring its offerings and expressing excitement about the possibilities it brings. Teachers also highlighted the importance of the library, noting how it will enhance classroom learning and support student success.

This library forms part of the Ministry of Education’s broader Libraries in Primary Schools Initiative, which seeks to expand access to educational resources across Guyana, particularly in hinterland regions. The program aligns with the government’s commitment to improving literacy and educational outcomes for all children, regardless of geographic location.

The Ministry of Education continues to prioritize equitable access to quality education, recognizing that literacy is a cornerstone of national development. By commissioning libraries like the one at Nappi Primary School, the Ministry aims to nurture a love for reading and learning that will resonate throughout communities and contribute to the nation’s growth.

