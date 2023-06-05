Nandu extremely happy to be back with Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) emerging player Matthew Nandu has made glorious strides as a batsman in First-Class cricket within the last year.

After being included in the Warriors squad last year and not having an opportunity to play, the 19-year-old Nandu took away a great deal of knowledge from players such as West Indies One-Day International Captain Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, and Heinrich Klaasen.

The growth in Nandu’s career was evident, as he became the first Guyanese to score a century on First-Class debut since Sudesh Dhaniram in 1987. Nandu, a left-handed top-order batsman who represented the West Indies Under-19 team at the last International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup, said he was extremely happy to be back in the Warriors set-up.

“I am extremely happy to be back with the Amazon Warriors for the 2023 season. Last year was a great learning opportunity and I enjoyed every experience within the Amazon Warriors camp, and I just want to thank the Warriors for retaining me this season and I am excited to see what 2023 brings me,” Nandu said.

GAW’s full list of retained Caribbean players are: Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, and Junior Sinclair.

The overseas players and draft picks will be revealed during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft show, which will be held at the end of June.

The 2023 Republic Bank CPL bowls off on August 16, with the final taking place on September 24. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago. (By: Brandon Corlette)

