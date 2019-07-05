Nandlall to represent family of man who died in police lock-ups

The family of 39-year old Lallbachan Bachan of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who was found dead in the Suddie Police Station lock-ups have contracted attorney-at-law Anil Nandlall who will move ahead in filing for compensation for the death of the young father.

Nandlall during a press conference earlier today at his South Road, Georgetown Office told members of the media that he also intends to write the Police Commissioner, Leslie James requesting a full probe into the death of the man who arrested for allegedly drinking under the influence of alcohol.

In addition, he is expected to also write the Director of Public Prosecutions to request an inquest into the death of Bachan.

However, Nandlall argued that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is responsible for the safety of persons in custody and must be answerable when such situations occur.

Moreover, he told this publication that it is illegal for relatives to be prevented by the Police from visiting their imprisoned family member.