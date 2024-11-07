Nandlall rubbishes call for law to govern cash grants

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall on Tuesday rubbished calls by the opposition for legislation to govern the distribution of cash grants.

The Attorney General noted that such a decision would not be sensible since the amounts given to citizens through various cash grant initiatives are not constant.

These include the yearly ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for students as well as the imminent the $100,000 cash grant per adult citizen.

“What will happen if next year we don’t get the money to pay?” Nandlall asked.

“Why you want to make that law? You don’t make law for the purpose of making law. Law is to govern and regulate society,” he added.

“So, you put it into law and for some reason next year oil prices drop, because oil prices depend upon a volatile world market and you are unable to pay, you violate your own law, or you will amend the law every time,” he further explained.

According to Nandlall, “what is important is that people are receiving or will receive the cash grant and that is what the people want.”

The Government of Guyana will soon commence the distribution of $100,000 cash grant to every citizen above 18 years old. A mobile app is being developed and tested to finalise the commencement date for the distribution process.

The grant is also available to overseas-based Guyanese but they must come to Guyana to uplift the grant.

The sum will be paid in the form of a cheque for coastlanders. In the hinterland regions where banks are not as accessible, a different system will be put in place which can be carefully scrutinised.

