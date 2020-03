Attorney Anil Nandlall moments ago served GECOM Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield and Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo with court orders.

The orders were sought after Mingo attempted to declare the results for Region Four without verification.

According to documents seen by INews, the injunction restrains the RO and CEO from declaring the votes before first complying with the laws of Guyana.