Nandlall calls on US State Dept to sanction US-based Guyanese for inciting violence

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Executive Member Anil Nandlall has renewed his calls to the US State Department to sanction US-based Guyanese who are inciting violence and racial hostility in Guyana.

On this note, through his weekly column, “The Unruly Horse”, Nandlall noted that there is a small but vociferous contingent in the diaspora, safely in their homes, who are expressing their racist and seditious rankings daily.

“It is suspected that a ‘strongman’ within the Ministry of the Presidency, is goading them on, for he feels that Granger is under the greater influence of his family and that is preventing him from fully boarding this malevolent political train, destined for national destruction,” Nandlall stated.

He stated that he had already publicly called for the United States State Department to sanction these despots living in the US.

“I hereby renew this call. They are actively inciting politically and racially inspired violence in this land from the safe haven of the United States”, the former Attorney General added.

However, he noted that there is a bunch of extremists within the fringes of the People’s National Congress Reform who are exploiting a very ‘weakened, egotistical and vulnerable’ David Granger and are pushing him in a dangerous direction.

“In the past, both Desmond Hoyte and Robert Corbin successfully managed to neutralize them; some even expelled, others disciplined and sidelined. In one instance, Corbin was forced to publicly label them “wild men”. As a result, the PNC survived. They even managed to win government in 2015. This group is at [it] again.”

Nandlall highlighted that a part of the strategy of the group is to stroke Granger’s fragile ego.

“In so doing, they build up in his head, that the path which they are encouraging him to traverse will achieve for him, not only self-greatness but will also “deliver his people to the promised land.”

“The sanctimonious persona that he is, Granger is imbibing the kool-aid, hence his current intransigence,” Nandlall added.

He added that as a historian, Granger should understand that his legacy will be the only footprint by which he will be judged by future generations.

“Perhaps not him, but certainly his grandchildren will feel the anguish and humiliation of his misdeeds. They do not deserve this. At least, their father spoke out against it. But the human being is a cruel specie. They will simply forget those few public statements and will judge based upon their own sufferings.”

As such, he believes that Granger will be internationally alienated after being sanctioned. This will not only affect him but his family and people.

Meanwhile, addressing Hamilton Green and his calls for Granger to shun Guyana’s Constitution and laws in an effort to stay in power, Nandlall noted that this will ultimately see a suspension of the Constitution, including the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizenry and a highjack of the rule of law.

“In other words, he is urging Granger to govern by tyranny and not through the will of the people; to commit a coup and rule by executive edict, not by law and the Constitution.”

He added that Green, who is receiving a comfortable Prime Ministerial pension, may not be around to see the consequences of his reckless statements which he later said was a “slip of tongue”.