Nand Persaud donates pumps to Fire Service in Berbice

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies on Thursday donated three water pumps to the Guyana Fire Service to be used in Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne).

The donation was made after the company learnt about the issue with the fire truck that could not pump water after responding to an emergency in Port Mourant, Berbice.

During a simple handing over ceremony, the company called on the Fire Service to care the equipment and use them for the benefit of the communities.

On Thursday, a fire truck from the Rose Hall Town Fire Station responded to a fire but it could not get it’s pump generator to work and therefore, could not access water to battle the blaze.

Assistance from public-spirited citizens and backup from the New Amsterdam Fire Department eventually resulted in the blaze being ousted.