NA woman accuses police of stealing cash during search of home

A New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) woman has accused police officers who conducted a search of her home of stealing her money.

The police have since launched an investigation into the woman’s claim.

Naddine James of Mount Sinai popularly referred to as Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam said that at about around 17:55h on Wednesday last, a vehicle arrived at her home and four officers dressed in civilian clothes along with four officers in uniform exited.

The woman is alleging that the officers searched her premises without presenting a warrant claiming that they were in search of illegal items.

“…guns, ammunition, drugs, or if you have anything illegal you can bring it forth they tell me and I told them that ‘I don’t sell anything illegal’, all I sell is fish and chips or chicken and chips,” the woman said.

She added that she informed the officers that she was alone at home alone and allowed them to search.

She said a female officer went into her bedroom and she followed.

“I had my money from my fish and chips business and my boyfriend, he is an [heavy-duty vehicle] operator and he has his money. I had $800,000. I have pictures and I have videos that I had the money. When I go to check the money just as they leave, $400,000 in one purse and $300,000 in the other.”

James said it was not possible for her to monitor everyone in the house.

According to her, she telephoned her boyfriend and enquired how much money he had in the wardrobe and was told that he had $670,000.

“When I checked the money I find $510,000. [someone] took $170,000 from my money.”

James said that a similar search was carried out at her home in May of this year.

James, who has been running her business for nearly two years, explained that the police prevented her from recording the encounter on her phone.

Meanwhile, James’ boyfriend, Ryan Bhandan, corroborated her claims.

He revealed that the money allegedly stolen was being saved to purchase a car to facilitate James’s business operations.

“If the matter goes to court the most they would do is knock [the cop] off of the job. What will have to my $270,000,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus in an invited comment told the media that a report was filed and investigations are currently underway.

