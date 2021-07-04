NA prisoner nabbed with ganja

Ranks of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) caught a prisoner with a quantity of ganja inside the New Amsterdam Prison.

Anferny Contclaar, 38, a convicted prisoner, was caught with 246 grams of cannabis on Friday.

Based on information received, a search was conducted on the suspect by a prison warder attached to the Scanner Room at New Amsterdam Prison, and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems were found.

The illegal substance was turned over to the Police, and an investigation was launched.

A few days ago, during an exercise at the Special Watch and Bricks sections of the Mazaruni Prison, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), that was conducted by the members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the GPS, a number of contraband items along with drugs were unearthed.

The Joint Services found 148 grams of cannabis; three cellular phones; 34 cigarettes; five lighters; eight improvised weapons; two two-litre bottles of fermented wine; one metal spoon; one earpiece; two cell phone adapters; one cell phone case; and a quantity of tobacco and other prohibited items.

The items were confiscated and an investigation was launched into the discovery.

Several weeks ago, a similar exercise at the penitentiary unearthed a quantity of ganja.

It was reported that officials were conducting daily checks in and around the prison and its environs when they observed a prisoner acting in a suspicious manner.

A search was conducted on his person, and, in his pants crotch, a bulky black parcel containing the cannabis was found.