NA prisoner beaten with wood by inmate

A convicted prisoner at the New Amsterdam Prison in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), was beaten with a piece of wood by another inmate during a misunderstanding on Friday.

The injuried man has been identified as Mark Lewis. He was attacked by remanded inmate, Sheldon Smith.

Police enquiries disclosed that the two were in the male dormitory when they had a misunderstanding.

As such the suspect picked up a piece of wood and dealt several lashes about the victim’s body causing him to receive injuries.

The victim was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is been treated.