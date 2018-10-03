NA Prison officer detained after ganja, contraband find

A New Amsterdam (NA) Prison Officer is now in hot water after he was seen on surveillance footage smuggling a parcel later found to contain narcotics and contraband into the said prison.

The officer who reportedly admitted to the offence was seen with the parcel which reportedly came over the prison’s fence.

This publication was informed that he was later seen with the said package conspiring with a prisoner to secure same in the prison’s kitchen.

According to the Director of Prisons, Glawdin Samuels after acting on the information received, a middle manager of the prison conducted a search when the said parcel was discovered.

The parcel reportedly contained some 1032 grams of cannabis along with 36 packs of cigarettes.

As such, the prison officer has since been handed over to the Police.