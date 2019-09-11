NA prison escapee recaptured

Authorities have recaptured the convicted prisoner who escaped from the New Amsterdam Prison earlier today.

Prison Director Gladwin Samuels said Rameshwar Prakash has been taken into police custody.

The 21-year-old was serving an 18 months sentence for larceny and was slated to be released on June 20, 2020.

Initial investigation suggests that there were breaches of Standing Orders, the Prison Service said.

As a result, three officers have been relieved of their duty. They are required to report to the prison daily at 08:00hrs, pending the outcome of investigations.”