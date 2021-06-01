NA inmates injured during row over underwear

Two inmates of the New Amsterdam Prison are nursing injuries about their bodies following an argument about an underwear.

The incident took place around 12:30hrs whilst the victim, Davendra Samarwu was in the bathroom.

The suspect, Ravin Ramdehol, had just entered the bathroom and announced that he is giving away cigarettes and marijuana in exchange for sex.

As a result, Samarwu exited the bathroom but he was immediately followed by the suspect.

The duo then got into an argument over the suspect’s underwear.

During the row, the suspect brandished a razor blade and inflicted injuries to the victim’s right arm. They were then embroiled in a physical fight.

Both men were taken to the medical facility where the suspect was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the victim’s condition is considered serious but stable.

Police are investigating.