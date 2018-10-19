Myers sworn-in as Deputy Chief Election Officer

Public and Social Policy Analyst, Roxanne Myers was on Friday sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO).

Myers took the oath before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts following the approval for her appointment by the electoral body. The position is paired with that of Deputy Commissioner of Registration.

After the swearing in ceremony earlier today, the newly elected DCEO declined to answer questions posed to her by media operatives in relation to her new appointment.

The appointment comes with some controversy as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Retired Justice James Patterson believes that his decision to appoint Myers over Vishnu Persaud as the Deputy Chief Elections Officer was “fit and proper”.

Following the announcement, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) commissioners on the electoral body has signaled their intention to approach the international community claiming that the appointment was done based on ethnicity.

The Commissioners had accused the GECOM chairman of using his deciding vote to block the appointment of former Deputy CEO Vishnu Persaud, in favour of someone who was scored less by interviewers.

Persaud who has served that commission in the capacity of DCEO for the past three years was made to apply for the position as other candidates.