“My mother was everything for us” – family demands justice over murder of Essequibo woman

Fifty-two-year-old Indira Lall of Affiance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) died on Monday night and a postmortem conducted on her body gave the cause of death as manual strangulation.

The woman’s two children – Reshma and Vishal – are searching for answers and demanding justice for their mother, who worked as a security guard for some ten years. She was a single mother and the breadwinner of their family.

On the evening on November 15 at around 22:50hrs, Reshma recalled hearing a taxi honking its horn outside their house. Upon peeping through the window, the taxi driver informed that her mother was unwell. When the daughter went to the vehicle, she discovered that her mother was dead.

“The man said come quick that you mother not feeling good and that she want go to the hospital. I didn’t tek two minutes to reach downstairs but when I gone downstairs, I open the car door, she was in the front seat, when I open the car door, she was there, lifeless. Froth did coming out her mouth and her nose,” Reshma recalled.

The daughter, who has a child of her own, said she tried to wake up her mother but there was no response. She then asked the taxi driver to take them to the hospital but he reportedly refused, saying that his car light was not working.

As such, the daughter made alternative arrangements to take her mother to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“I don’t know what really happen, what they kill my mother for, my mother was everything for us, she was the breadwinner in our family, she was a mother and father to us, she gone good to work and come back dead and it’s really hard for us, really hard…cause I can’t imagine my mother going to work and come back dead and you don’t know what happened to her,” Reshma expressed.

The woman’s son said he last spoke with his mother at around 19:00hrs that evening but everything seemed normal. He is pleading for a proper investigation to be conducted and that whoever is responsible for his mother’s death be made to face the full brunt of the law.

INews was told that the taxi driver is known to the family since he would often transport the now dead woman home from work whenever she is on the nightshifts. The taxi driver is currently in custody assisting with the investigations.