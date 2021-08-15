Home latest news My journey in art has allowed me to discover myself – LakeshWWa...
Recent Articles
38-Y-O male is latest COVID fatality; 106 new cases
The Ministry of Health says one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This now takes the total number...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into Kabul
(KABUL, Afghanistan AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining thousands of his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the...
You live a little of my life through my art – John Nash
John with his major task project By Lakhram Bhagirat “My painting style is surrealism so what I try to do is to depict real life experiences...
My art is meant to add meaning to life – Christine Doris
Christine and her major task. This side of her artwork depicts strength in unity and what we can achieve while working together By Lakhram Bhagirat For...
Art is not “a dunce people thing”, so we should stop saying that –...
By Lakhram Bhagirat In Guyana, art is not seen as a lucrative career since many Guyanese do not appreciate art and even if they do,...
My journey in art has allowed me to discover myself – LakeshWWa Chapman
Lakesha with her final project, depicting the thoughts of a person with schizoid personality disorder By Lakhram Bhagirat It quite often takes us years to really...
Quick response by Fire Service saves New Amsterdam house
Destruction was averted in the wee hours of Saturday after prompt response by the Guyana Fire Service averted major damages. According to police reports, the...
14 roads valued $250M commissioned on WCD
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, on Saturday commissioned several roads on the West Coast Demerara, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) bringing...
DDL earns $1.6B taxed profit in 2021 – mid-year report
…Demerara Rum brand to get protected status in Europe – Chairman Despite the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent devastating floods across...
Cannabis, methamphetamine found during police raid at Paruni Landing; shopkeeper arrested
Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a 23-year-old shopkeeper after a quantity of marijuana and methamphetamine pills were discovered during a raid. The exercise...