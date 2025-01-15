My endorsement of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Dear Editor,

This year, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali will complete his first term in office, having served as the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana since August 2, 2020.

At the beginning of the President’s tenure, there were many skeptics, and I, too, had reservations about how our young leader would manage various domestic, regional, and global challenges. At home, I recognized that his most significant challenges would be uniting our people, stimulating growth in the non-oil sectors of the economy, addressing Venezuela’s aggression, and improving the country’s poor infrastructure.

Now, after five years at the helm, it is clear that President Ali and his government have successfully tackled these challenges, earning the admiration of many Guyanese. The economy has experienced record-breaking growth levels, positioning Guyana as a standout performer in the global financial landscape. We are now undeniably the fastest-growing economy in the world. Crucially, this growth has extended beyond the oil and gas sector, with the non-oil sector increasing by more than 40% during President Ali’s tenure.

When our territorial integrity and national sovereignty were threatened, President Ali and his government stood firm in defending our homeland. He has remained resolute against the pressures coming from Venezuela, proving to be a steadfast defender of our nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Under his leadership, the transformation of the country’s physical and social infrastructure has been remarkable. Significant improvements, including thousands of kilometres of community roads, are underway. The government has also demonstrated its capability to undertake large-scale public infrastructure projects such as the new Demerara Harbour Bridge and the Gas-to-Energy project.

President Ali and his government have shown the political will to empower every Guyanese, regardless of race, political affiliation, or any other factor, as outlined in our Constitution. The One Guyana initiative is not merely a promise; it is actively working to build a more cohesive nation.

All groups within our population are benefiting from increased access to the nation’s wealth. Whether in the construction sector or agriculture, we cannot overlook the surge in employment opportunities. There has been a notable effort toward fostering young entrepreneurs, enhancing sporting and cultural facilities, and providing seed capital for small businesses.

Under his stewardship, Guyana has taken the lead in transforming the Caribbean Agri-food systems. President Ali is spearheading efforts in the region to reduce food imports by 25% by 2025 while ensuring greater regional food security.

Guyana continues to provide leadership and inspiration in addressing climate and energy security. The country’s environmental and ecosystem services are being monetized, with the proceeds directed toward national development.

The global respect for President Ali was highlighted in 2023 when the governments of India and Barbados conferred high honours on him: the Pravasi Bharatiya Saman Award and the Order of Freedom of Barbados Award, respectively.

Given the construction of state-of-the-art schools and hospitals, the modernization of security services, significant investments in the hinterland, an aggressive housing program, the opening of vast areas for non-traditional crops and the expansion of our potable water supply system, it would be a disservice to halt or slow this progress.

The desire for progress is at the heart of President Ali’s government, and I refuse to stand in its way. I urge all Guyanese, regardless of race, political affiliation, or any other factor, to support President Ali and his government by giving them the mandate to serve our great country for another term.

For these reasons, I, James A. Bond, endorse President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his government.

Sincerely,

James A. Bond

