“My daughter is a fighter” – father says as girl found in swamp recovering

By: Andrew Carmichael

Jenita Ramsarran, also known as “Shania”, is recovering after she was on Sunday last found in an unconscious state in a swamp following a brutal beating from her 25-year-old mother.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has since ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be conducted on the mother who has since been released on station bail.

Little Shania, who resides at Goed Bananen Land, East Canje with her mom and grandparents, was beaten with a piece of wood and left behind in a swamp after the woman thought she had killed the child.

The mother confessed on Tuesday that she had beaten the child until she became unconscious because she was getting her clothes messy right before her father, who has visitation rights, was scheduled to pick her up.

The little girl’s father, Steve Ramsarran, spent most of his time since Sunday evening by his daughter’s bedside at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

He believes his daughter has a special purpose in life, for her to have survived such a brutal attack..

“She is a lil warrior,” he said.

“She is speaking and she is in her right senses for now. We are not pressuring her. She know her name, she know her age, she can walk,” Ramsarran explained.

Little Shania suffered injuries to her head and face. Both of her eyes are also swollen.

Neighbours in the community had told this publication that the mother would usually ill-treat the little girl.

Ramsarran recalled one occasion when, after much probing, his daughter admitted that her mother had badly beaten her.

“I confronted her [mother] there and then and asked her why she beat the girl. She telling me that the girl is bad and don’t listen to her.”

But following media reports that neigbours knew of the abuse, the father lamented that help was never sought.

“They could have met me on the road or try to get my number and call me… I could have prevented this; if they had just made one phone call this would not have happened,” Ramsarran said.

Ramsarran, a taxi driver, said he is now fearful for the life of his daughter if she is allowed to continue residing with her mother.

The couple, who has two children, has been separated for more than three years.

Ramsaran wanted both children but the couple mutually agreed that their five-year-old daughter will live with him while Shania stays with the mother.

“I have to take this opportunity now to get my daughter out of this mess,” he stated.