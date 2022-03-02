MV Barima to resume operations shortly after $90M repairs

The MV Barima, which provides service to residents of Region One (Barima-Waini), is expected to recommence operations soon as repairs costing $90M have been completed.

The 88-year-old watercraft was docked for emergency repairs following an assessment by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, examined the finished work on Tuesday. He noted that the safety of citizens is important to the government. He explained that a thorough repair was necessary, as theboat was badly deteriorated.

“The systems were heavily compromised and taking into consideration which is our number one priority, safety, we had to make a quality decision of getting this boat fully rehabilitated,” he said.

The vessel which underwent two weeks’ intense rehabilitation at the Pritipaul’s dock yard in Supply, East Bank Demerara, will be returned to the T&HD within 24 hours. The vessel’s engine will then be inspected by Macorp to address any further issues.

“For those of us who live on the coastland, this might just be another boat that they are fixing but for the people of Region One, this is their life. This affects the price they pay for food; this affects getting their produce to the market; this affects them getting to Georgetown for important appointments, this affects children getting out to secondary school or institutions of higher learning and getting back home to their families. This affects everyday living in Region One, so we did not treat this lightly.”

Meanwhile, T&HD’s General Manager, Marclene Merchant, said she was pleased with the quality of works completed within the short time frame.

“I am more than impressed with the works done on this vessel. I was here when the vessel came into dry dock and the vessel was in a deplorable state; it was terrible and within two weeks the vessel has been completed, just the engines we need to look at now and we are trying our best to see how soon we can get this vessel back in service.”

Meanwhile, work is also ongoing on the Parika/Supenaam ferry to resolve some generator issues.

The MV Barima traverses the Georgetown to Port Kaituma route and has the capacity to transport some 150 passengers twice daily.