MV Barima caught on fire after gas pump explodes

Authorities are currently assessing the damages caused on the MV Barima after a fire erupted in the engine room of the vessel.

The Ministry of Public Works and the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), in a statement today, explained that the vessel caught on fire at around 11:30hrs after a gas pump exploded in the engine room.

The incident occurred whilst cargo was being offloaded from the vessel.

The fire has since been brought under control. The MV Barima is currently at Port Kaituma in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The vessel had departed Port Georgetown on February 27 and arrived at Port Kaituma on February 28.

Officials from T&HD as well as the Ministries of Public Works and Home Affairs are working “as a matter of urgency to verify the source of the fire and the extent of the damage done to the vessel”.

The T&HD is also currently engaging external engineers to assist in conducting an immediate investigation into this incident and to provide a full report on the cause of the fire.

The public was also assured that all attempts will be made to ensure that the service is back in operation at the soonest possible time.