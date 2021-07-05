Muslims welcome Hajj as new Stewartville Sunnatul Jamaat opens

The rededication of the Stewartville Sunnatul Jamaat, Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was held on Sunday with the recital of the Holy Qur’an done by Qari Ali ShamsUddin of Egypt. The place of worship was only recently renovated.

However, former lmam Zameer Sattaur of Masjid Al Abidin-USA delivered the feature address. The programme also included Qaseedahs, chants and messages.

In addition, the Muslim community also welcomed the season of Hajj – virtues of the 10 days of Dhul Hijjah. Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is a very sacred month in the Islamic calendar – one in which the Hajj takes place as well as the Festival of the Sacrifice.

The event was graced by several Government officials including Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar; members of the diplomatic community and representatives of Islamic organisations both in and out of Guyana.