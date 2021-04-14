Murdered fashion designer had dreams of returning to Guyana to develop his career

By LaWanda McAllister



The 27-year-old fashion designer and cosmetologist who was found dead in his apartment in Trinidad had dreams of returning to his homeland and start a career here, according to his family members.

Latchman Singh also known as “Marcus” was last night discovered by his roommate in a pool of blood with several stab wounds about his body.

Singh originally hails from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He had moved to Trinidad some six years ago in a bid to further his skills in the fashion industry.

But, in an interview with INews, his sister, Deepa Singh, said that the young man had plans to return home and start a career here.

“He wanted to come back to Guyana, because he wanted to start career here too,” the sister explained, noting that she operates a salon and the two talked about merging their business ventures.

The sister said she last spoke to her brother on Monday and she never expected to be greeted with such dreaded news. According to the woman, she was aware that her brother was experiencing some challenges but she was of the view that the issues were resolved.

“At one time yes, he did have a problem, but they sort it out,” she noted, without revealing the details of the issue.

Meanwhile, the young man’s mother, Bibi Kassim has since fallen ill at news of her son’s horrific murder.

“My kids called me and told me that they got bad news for me, so I ask the what is it, and they told me they heard that Anthony get murder. I didn’t believe at the said moment, but when I see it started to be on social media, then I had believed it. My daughter spoke more with the Police and so over there, but that is all that I heard,” Kassim related.

“Every mother would feel it for their child. If he was a bad person, he was a gambler, or he was smoking and things like that I wouldn’t have been grieving this much, but my son was very humble and he didn’t deserve to die like that. So, all I am asking for is justice from the authorities in Trinidad,” the mother added.

Trinidad Police said they were called to an apartment in El Dorado at around 18:30h last night by one of Singh’s roommates, claiming that he was found in a motionless state.

When they arrived on the scene, the man was found in his underwear, and his body bore several stab wounds.

The family says they are trying to stay in constant contact with the authorities in Trinidad as they continue to investigate the murder. They are hoping that they can get answers and justice very soon.

The family also said it is heart rendering that Singh’s body will not be able to come home for a proper burial, and his family will not be able to go to Trinidad to bid him farewell.

Trinidadian borders remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the family is pleading with both local and Trinidadian authorities to allow them to travel so they can properly say goodbye to their loved one.