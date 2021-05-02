Murder suspect who stabbed girlfriend to death succumbs after consuming poison  

Lawerence Brummell, 50, of Williamstad Street Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown who brutally murdered his girlfriend, Nicola Wilson at her D’Urban Street Lodge home has succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Brummell, after committing the act, reportedly escaped and subsequently drank a poisonous substance.

He died at about 09:30h on Sunday. His body was taken to the hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

On Saturday evening, the lifeless body of Wilson, a mother of four and the owner of Blue Flame snackette that is located at Vreed-en-Hoop on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) was found left lying in a poll of blood on her stairway.

She was reportedly stabbed to the chest and face.