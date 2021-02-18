Murder suspect who escaped from police custody nabbed in Suriname

A woman who was wanted for the murder of La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) businesswoman, Bibi Nasmonisha Ramjit was nabbed in Suriname and was handed over to Guyanese authorities on Wednesday.

Jankie Tapsie also known as Samantha Khan, 27, was arrested in Berbice in November, 2020 but escaped from the Springlands Police station after she requested to use the washroom.

On November 19, 2020, police issued a bulletin for the woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of the 85-year-old woman.

Following her escape from lawful custody, local authorities were of the view that she had absconded to the Dutch-speaking country via the ‘back track’ route. As such the police contacted their counterparts in that country.

The elderly businesswoman, who lived alone, was found gagged and murdered in her home in October 2020. Her home at the time was reportedly ransacked, thus leading investigators to believe that she was murdered during the commission of a robbery.

The now dead woman’s children are all overseas and would visit from time to time.

It was reported that about four months ago, Ramjit who operated a grocery shop, was terrorised, assaulted and robbed by several men who invaded her home. They escaped with a large sum of money.

According to a family member, Ramjit did not make a report to the Police, since she was fearful that the robbers would return. One month after that incident, Ramjit was again robbed while she was sleeping in her hammock.

It is believed that the same group of men who committed the first robbery entered her home and removed an undisclosed sum of money, which had been kept in one of the bedrooms of the house.

On the day Ramjit was murdered, one of her customers had gone to pay some money that he owed her, but after calling out several times and receiving no response, he thought something was amiss since both the doors to her shop and house were opened.

As such, he went into the house where he made the horrific discovery. He reportedly raised an alarm and the Police were contacted.

Meanwhile, Rishiram Singh, a taxi driver was subsequently arraigned for the murder of the 86-year-old businesswoman and was remanded to prison by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Singh was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Now that, Jamkie is arrested, she is expected to be slapped with a murder charge.