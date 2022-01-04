Murder/suicide: Wife was shot twice, husband shot to head; ganja found on premises

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has revealed that an examination of the bodies of 27-year-old Elizabeth Low-a-Chee and her 25-year-old husband Nicholas shows three gunshot wounds in total.

The woman had a wound above her right eye and another wound to her abdomen while the man had a single gunshot wound to his head, by his right-side temple.

Based on investigations so far, it is believed that the man shot his wife and then turned the weapon on himself.

It is believed that the incident occurred when firecrackers and other explosive devices were being used by persons in the area.

The discovery of the bodies at the couple’s Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home was made today by a relative who started to grow suspicious after both the husband and wife were not answering their phones.

“On arrival at his residence, the relative observed a male in the back yard who is known to the family and he observed that the door was partly opened. He then opened the door further, made a few steps into the house and repeatedly called out for his nephew, but did not get any response. He proceeded further into the house, in the direction of his bedroom and it was at this point, he started getting a foul scent,” Police explained in a statement.

Upon opening the bedroom door, the gruesome discovery was made.

The relative immediately raised an alarm, after which, he reported his discovery to the Timehri Police Station via cellphone.

The couple was last seen alive on Sunday.

Police said there were no damages or suspected forced entry seen on the building they lived in.

Three suspected .32 spent shells were also found: one on the bed, one on the floor and the other about 6ft west of the man’s body. A .32 pistol was found 2ft east of his left hand.

The suspected firearm was examined/processed for fingerprints but none was detected.

A further search within the premises unearthed a quantity of suspected cannabis which was later weighed and amounted to 370 grams.

The bodies were uplifted by undertakers of the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were formally pronounced dead.

Police said several persons in the area were questioned but no useful information was obtained.

Investigations are in progress.