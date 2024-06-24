Murder at Best Village: Husband arrested, to be charged

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police yesterday arrested the man who is suspected to have murdered his reputed wife, Anuradha Khatoon, on Saturday night at Best Village, West Coast Demerara. The suspect, Neldon Neblett, had allegedly fled the crime scene but was apprehended by detectives hours later. He remains in custody and is slated to be charged.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Anuradha Khatoon, called ‘Mama’, a 34-year-old Fruits Vendor of Best Village, West Coast Demerara, which occurred at about 23:30 hrs Saturday night.

The woman was allegedly murdered by her reputed husband, a 30-year-old Fisherman, at their Lot 1 Best Village home.

Enquiries disclosed that the now deceased woman and the suspect had shared a common law relationship for the past five (5) years, and they live in a one-storey concrete structure.

On 2024-06-22, at about 23:30 hrs, the suspect returned home under the influence of alcohol, and the woman told him that he had to ‘ease on the alcohol drinking’. The suspect became angry, and they ended up in a heated argument. As a result, the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Anuradha Khatoon one stab to her throat.

The woman fell to the floor in the living room, and the suspect made good his escape. An alarm was raised by the woman’s 12-year-old son (‘step son’ of the suspect), who was awoken after he heard his mother screaming. The woman was then rushed to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital by family members, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The scene was searched and one kitchen knife was found on the floor. A stab wound was seen to the woman’s throat area. The body is at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

--- ---