Murder accused stabbed to death during ganja row

A murder accused, who was recently released from prison after serving seven years, was on Sunday stabbed to death in the vicinity of Orange Walk and Cummings Street, Georgetown.

The body of 51-year-old Floyd David also called “Food Face” of Lot 43 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was reportedly found between 16:30h and 18:30h.

According to Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore, David and another man were reportedly engaged in a heated argument over a dispute involving ganja.

However, the argument escalated into a scuffle during which the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt David several blows to the body.

INews understands that on the day in question the now dead man had purchased 10 bags of marijuana from a supplier, and later expressed his dissatisfaction with the grade.

The suspect, who heard the argument between David and the supplier, approached David and asked him to leave the yard.

David, in anger, reportedly drew a knife from his waist and attacked the supplier.

The suspect reportedly intervened and in the process of relieving David of the knife, the knife penetrated his chest. David collapsed onto the roadway and died.

The police were summoned and his motionless body was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The suspect was arrested and is assisting Police with their investigations.