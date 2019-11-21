Murder accused jailed for illegal gun, ammo possession

Brian Mohan, of Albouystown, Georgetown, was on Wednesday sentenced to two years imprisonment after he was found guilty of possession of an illegal gun and matching ammunition.

Mohan is also committed to stand trial for the November 2015 murder of Christopher Wharton, called “Taps”, at Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Magistrate Leron Daly, in handing down the sentencing on the gun and ammo charges, said the prosecution provided sufficient evidence to convict Mohan.

The man had initially denied that on March 3, 2017, he had in his possession one .32 Taurus pistol and 10 live rounds of .32 ammunition while he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

In August, Mohan was committed to stand trial at the High Court after a prima facie case was made out against him in a murder preliminary inquiry.

Reports are that the victim, Wharton, had returned home when two men rode up on bicycles and fired shots at him while he was seated on the stairs of his home.

His son ran to his aid but was also shot. Wharton was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by neighbours but succumbed to his injuries.