Murder accused gets 3 years, fined $30, 000 for trafficking marijuana into penitentiary  

Principle Magistrate, Faith McGusty on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old Sophia resident to three years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a narcotic trafficking charge, when he appeared before at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Odel Roberts of Lot 124 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown admitted that on July 3, 2019 at the Camp Street Prison, Georgetown, he had in his possession 102 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to facts presented by Seon Blackman, on the day in question, Roberts who is also on remand for a murder was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) to receive medical attention and was given a box of food by a relative which he carried back to the prison with him.

However, Police conducted a search on Roberts when he arrived back at the prison and the illegal drug was found concealed beneath the food. He was told later cautioned, and the presented charge was instituted.

Nevertheless, Roberts maintained his innocence as he blamed police ranks present for not checking the food when he collected it.

Due to his guilty plea, Magistrate McGusty handed down the three-year sentence together with a $30,000 fine for the offence.

Roberts remains on remand from since 2015 for the murder of a Sophia Businessman which he is accused of committing in May of the said year. On his first court appearance, the accused was not required to plea to the capital offence which detailed that on May 01 at Sophia, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Shawn Amys.

Amys, who owned and managed a small grocery shop at his home, was confronted by the bandits just before 11:00 hrs on the day in question. According to media reports the, the now dead man was in his home when he heard the dogs barking and ventured out of the house to investigate.

He was then confronted by two armed men who forced him into the house and shot him while demanding money and valuables. The gunmen made off with $40,000 in cash along with jewellery.

Amys was rushed to the Georgetown Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.