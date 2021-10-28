Murder accused escapes from Lusignan Prison

Kapildeo Jangadin, 24, who was about a week ago remanded to prison for murder, has escaped from the Lusignan Prison, INews was reliably informed.

Jangadin had reportedly confessed and was subsequently remanded to prison for the murder of 20-year-old Chris Persaud of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Persaud had owned an electronic store which was located at his home.

The young man was also charged with the 2020 murder of fisherman, Mukesh Mangra.

Jangadin of Annandale, ECD was not required to plead to the two counts of murder which were read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

On October 15, Persaud was in his store when the bandit approached, robbed him of his gold chain, and stabbed him to the neck.

Jangadin was reportedly later arrested and found to be in possession of the gold chain.

It was also alleged that on January 18, 2020, at Coldingen, ECD, Jangadin murdered Mangra known as “Paul” during the furtherance of a robbery.

The matters were adjourned until January 17, 2022.