Murder accused “Catty” and “Smallie” to know fate soon

Death row inmate Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie” and Sherwin Nero known as “Catty” will know their fate within the coming days as the defence and prosecution prepare to put forward their cases before the 12-member jury.

A verdict will soon be handed down for the duo for the 2007 murder of Kumar Singh also known as “Mango Man”.

“Smallie” took the stand telling the jury that Inspector Singh and other ranks handcuffed, beat and shocked him into signing the police caution statement which he denied freely giving.

He said on the second day of interrogation, they took him to the Brickdam Police Station in Georgetown where he said he continued denying knowledge of the robbery/murder.

He related that inspector Singh told him that if he signed the paper, the things being done to him would stop.

It was last week the jury heard that an ex-police rank transported the duo from Kumar Singh’s Cove and John, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home via horse cart which the defence views as implausible.

Prosecutor Tamika Clarke and Attorney for the co-defendants Nigel Hughes will both try to convince the jury to return a verdict in favour of either the State or the defence respectively.

Singh was killed after gunmen stormed his premises and allegedly made off with cash and jewelry while his relatives were visiting from Suriname.

The matter continues before Justice James Bovell-Drakes tomorrow morning at 10.