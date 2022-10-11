Multimillion-dollar gold heist: Wanted getaway car driver nabbed in Suriname

Guyanese man Dequan King, who is wanted for murder and robbery, was nabbed in Suriname.

King, called “Titus”, or “Quanie”, of D Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was wanted in Guyana for a robbery committed on Wallison Enterprise, Gordon Street, Kitty, in August 2021. He is suspected of being the driver for the getaway car used for the robbery.

Waterkant News in Suriname reported that King, who was also wanted for murder in French Guiana, was arrested by the Regional Assistance Team in Paramaribo in collaboration with the National Security Directorate.

According to Waterkant News, King was arrested on Sunday evening. On August 5, 2021, armed men who pretended to be customers executed a daring robbery on Wallison Enterprise at Lot 23 Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, at about 10:10h.

The men carted of $38 million in cash, 60 ounces of raw gold valued at $20 million, and two mobile phones.

After committing the robbery, the armed men bound and gagged the cashier and two other staff after which they locked them in a room. Moments after escaping in a white motor car, the cashier managed to free herself and raised an alarm.

Following investigations, Keyon King, 32, along with 36-year-old Delroy “Bug” Jackson and Peon Lee also known as “Nino Brown”, both security officers attached to the business, were all charged.

The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for the driver of the getaway car, and two other men who were caught on CCTV camera robbing the business.

The wanted bulletin was issued for Dequan King also called “Titus” or “Quanie” of Lot 20 D Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Antonio Maraj also called “Pluckin” or “Thuggy” of Leopold Street, Georgetown; Agricola, Greater Georgetown, and Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Maraj was one of the persons caught on the CCTV recording during the commissioning of the robbery.

Police are also on the hunt for ex-soldier Jamal Hazel, who was also caught on camera. The 24-year-old is from Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Keyon King, the former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Sergeant who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the multimillion-dollar robbery, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in November 2021.

Police had found the car belonging to Dequan King also called “Titus” or “Quanie” parked outside a house at Lot 435 Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara. Upon searching the premises, Police found and seized several household items. It was reported that neighbours told the Police that the man who lived there left for the interior.

Following leads, the detectives turned up at the home of Keyon King at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), where a search was conducted in the house but nothing substantial was found.

Nevertheless, during a search in the yard, the detectives noticed a disturbed piece of land and decided to dig. It was then a bucket was found buried, which, when checked, contained $15 million in $5000 notes and an additional $3 million in $1000 notes.

The bucket was reportedly wrapped in two black garbage bags while the money was neatly packed in transparent bags.

Keyon King and his wife were arrested. During interrogation, he told investigators that he was part of the initial plan to rob the gold establishment but he was not one of the persons who committed the act. The ex-GDF Sergeant also related that his wife was not aware of the robbery and as such, requested for her to be released.