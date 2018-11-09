MPI announces temporary road closure at ECD

In a brief release issued moments ago, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has announced that the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road will be temporarily closed on Sunday, November 11, 2018; in the vicinity of Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, to facilitate the installation of a culvert under the East Coast Demerara Public Road Widening and Improvement Project.

As a result, traffic detours will be in effect in this proximity (please see image).

Motorists and pedestrians are kindly asked to exercise caution and observe all caution and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the works.

The MPI says it sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused.