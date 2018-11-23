MPI announces closure of vehicular lane on Sheriff St. from tomorrow

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has announced that the eastern lane from Rupert Craig Highway to the Railway Embankment on Sheriff Street will be closed from Saturday, 24 November, 2018 for Sub grade works.

According to a release from MPI, Southbound traffic is requested to use the Conversation Tree Road or Church Road to access Sheriff Street; the road will be opened for the Northbound Traffic only.

Work is scheduled to commence at 7:00 hrs. to 17:00 hrs. daily and is anticipated to be completed on Monday, 18 December, 2018.

This work is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather, the release added.

Access to Bel – Air Gardens

Residents of Bel-Air Gardens will continue to utilize the existing Bridge access on Sheriff Street. When works are ongoing at the Bridge, residents are encouraged to use the Conversation Tree Road access. Upon completion of works at the Bridge on Sheriff Street, this section will be re-opened to residents of the area, enabling access to the community from the northbound Sheriff Street.

Subyranville

Commuters accessing the Subryanville community are asked to access Sheriff Street from David Street or Church Road. But be reminded that Sheriff Street is opened to northbound traffic only.

Parking for the school will be as follows;

– Temporary parking will be on the Left Hand Side ONLY on Sheriff Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue, while works are ongoing out of the school zone.

– While executing works between 2nd and 4th Avenue, parking will be on the Right Hand Side only.