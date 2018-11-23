MOU signed for direct flights from Georgetown to Aruba

The governments of Guyana and Aruba have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see direct flights from Georgetown to Aruba in the near future.

The MOU was signed on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) where the 2018 International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Air Transport Meeting is ongoing, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

During the historical event Director-General for the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Egbert Field said the initiative began a few months ago after Aruba Airlines signalled its intention to begin flights to Guyana.

Temporary approval was granted by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson for the airline to conduct its operation, after which the legal team exchanged the reviewed materials which led to the signing of the MOU. Field described this historical accomplishment as a remarkable experience.

“We must proceed with open skies, that’s the view of this authority. We must go further afield in the signing of not only MOUs, but air services agreements. These instruments are the elements and basis on which airlines could ride on. There must be increased equipment, with this in place, any airline wishing to operate in Guyana is invited to apply to conduct operations. The doubling of air traffic will have a boom for them. GCAA is happy to complete the agreement,” the Director-General was quoted by DPI as saying.

Acting Director-General, Department of Civil Aviation, Aruba, Anthony Kirchner said he considers the signing as the beginning of discussions for further MOUs and agreements in helping Guyana and Aruba with the “sustainability and necessary airlift.”

In brief remarks, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson said the signing came at an opportune time when Guyana is promoting air connectivity at the ICAO Air Transport Meeting. She noted that Guyana is on the verge of seeing more flights coming onstream especially with the budding oil and gas sector.

Newly elected President of National Air Transport Association, Guyana and owner of Roraima Airways, Gerry Gouveia who was also in attendance at the conference, commended GCAA for its diligence in this accomplishment, DPI said.