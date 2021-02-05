MoU inked to establish business registration hub in Bartica

The Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ministry and the Bartica Chamber of Commerce have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at simplifying the business registration process for Bartica entrepreneurs.

Bartica residents have previously had to journey to the Essequibo Coast to register their businesses, but with the signing of this MOU, a business registration hub will be established in Bartica.

The office of the Bartica Chamber of Commerce will now serve as a hub, where application forms can be submitted and the requisite payments made. The office would then forward the applications to the Registration Office in Essequibo for swift processing.

This initiative is expected to benefit several businesses in Bartica, and increase the number of registered businesses in the township.

The Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ministry had in January established a business registration hub in Mabaruma, as that township had also lacked a commercial registry office. The Mabaruma hub is located in the Regional Democratic Council building.