Motorist killed after losing control of motorcar

A Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB) man has lost his life early Sunday morning after the motorcar he was driving turned turtle along the Experiment Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as 23-year-old Yognarine Jaggit Of Lot 3 ‘D’ Bath Settlement, WCB.

Based on information received, the man was driving at a fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly toppled several times and came to a halt on the other side of the roadway.

The injured man was pulled from the wreckage in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was treated and transferred to New Amsterdam but subsequently succumbed.

An investigation was launched into the fatal accident.