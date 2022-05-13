Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries received in accident

One day after colliding with a 13-year-old pedestrian on Nelson Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens in Georgetown, motorcyclist Thakur Rajnarine of Sheriff Street Campbellville, Georgetown succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The police have said that on Wednesday, at about 16:30h, Rajnarine was driving motorcycle CJ 4459 along Nelson Mandela Avenue while the 13-year-old pedestrian, of John Steet, Campbellville, was attempting to cross that roadway.

As the teenager reached the centre of the road, the front portion of Rajnarine’s

motorcycle came into contact with the teen, and a collision ensued, resulting in both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian falling on the roadway and receiving injuries to their bodies.

They were picked up by public-spirited citizens and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where the teenager was treated for pain in the body and sent away, while Rajnarine, who was treated for abrasions and head injuries, was admitted as a patient in the GPHC’s Accident and Emergency Unit.

He reportedly succumbed at about 22:10h. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home to await a post-mortem.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.